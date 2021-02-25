Acne Treatment Market 2026- Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The global “Acne Treatment Industry” is expected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to increasing incidence of acne amongst the people and growing dermatology consultations across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled “Acne Treatment Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Retinoids, Antibiotics, Isotretinoin, and Others), By Treatment Modality (Oral and Topical), By Age Group (10 to 17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64 and 65 Above) By Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies and, E-pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 5.46 billion in 2019.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Acne to Bolster Growth

The advent of consuming junk food and high disposable income is resulting in increasing cases of skin disorders across the globe. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (ADA), around 85% between the age group of 12 and 24 have experienced minor acne once in a lifetime. Acne incidences are rising in adults, with over 15% affected are women. The rising skin conditions such as eczema, acne, and psoriasis is driving the demand for dermatology consultations globally. The increasing cases of skin ailments are expected to drive the global acne treatment market during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Ortho Dermatologics Launches Tazarotene Topical to Treat Acne Vulgaris

In June 2020, Ortho Dermatologics announced its launch of Tazarotene lotion 0.045% following the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in late 2019. Tazarotene lotion 0.045% is now available across the stores in the United States for treating acne vulgaris in patients aged 9 years and older. Bill Humphries, Ortho President, said, “Ortho Dermatologics is committed to developing novel treatment options like ARAZLO that will help millions of Americans who are suffering from the inflammatory acne problems.

List of the Companies Proliferating in the Global Market for Acne Treatment:

Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)

Botanix Pharmaceuticals (Northbridge, Australia)

Galderma S.A. (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc (New Jersey, U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (Bridgewater, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (London, UK)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Other Players

Global Acne Treatment Market Segmentation :

By Product

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Isotretinoin

Others

By Treatment Modality

Oral

Topical

By Age Group

10 to 17

18 to 44

45 to 64

65 Above

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

E-pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.

