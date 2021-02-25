Cooking Oils and Fats Industry Leading Companies, Trends, Demand And Expected To Register A Cagr During The Forecast 2027

The Insight Partners reports titled “Cooking Oils and Fats Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Cooking Oils and Fats market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

The cooking oils and fats are composed of saturated, polyunsaturated, and monounsaturated fatty acids. Saturated fats increase cholesterol levels in the body, while monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats tend to decrease cholesterol levels in the body. Polyunsaturated can help protect against heart disease, and omega-6 fatty acids can help with growth and brain function, whereas monounsaturated fats can also help reduce the risk of breast cancer and rheumatoid arthritis pain.

The List of Companies

Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Associated British Foods plc

3. Bunge Limited

4. Cargill, Inc.

5. CHS Inc.

6. ConAgra Foods Inc.

7. International Foodstuff Company Limited

8. Unilever PLC

9. United Plantations Berhad

10. Wilmar International Limited

The global Cooking Oils & Fats market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, and application. On the basis of product type the global cooking oils & fats market is segmented into oils (olive oil, sunflower oil, soyabean oil, and others) and fats (butter, lard & tallow, and others). Based on source the global cooking oils & fats market is segmented into plant and animal. Based on application the global cooking oils & fats market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, sauces, spreads and dressings, convenience foods, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cooking Oils & Fats market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Cooking Oils & Fats market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

