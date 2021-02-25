Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report, 2027

The global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the edtech and smart classroom market include Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell EMC, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, 2U Inc., Campus Management, Lenovo, Smart Technologies, Cornerstone Ondemand, Knewton, Inc.,, NIIT Technologies Ltd., Discovery Communication. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The constant increase in the use of connected devices in the education sector worldwide is the primary factor driving the ed-tech and smart classroom market over the forecast time frame. In addition to that, the growing adoption of E-learning Solutions worldwide contribute to the ed-tech and smart classroom market growth. Rising use of Artificial Intelligence(AI) in smart learning and increasing spending on the education sector is positively impacting market growth. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 pandemic leads to the high adoption of online teaching-learning models to keep running, the education system is likely to provide profitable growth opportunities for key players in the coming years.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of edtech and smart classroom.

Market Segmentation

The entire edtech and smart classroom market has been sub-categorized into hardware, education system, enabling technology, end user and deployment type. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Hardware

Interactive Displays

Interactive Projectors

By Education System

Learning Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Assessment System

Classroom Collaboration System

Classroom Management System

Document Management System

Student Response System

Talent Management System

By Enabling Technology

Gamification

Analytics

ERP

Security

Advanced Technology* (AI, AR, VR, Robotics, and Blockchain)

By End User

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for EdTech and Smart Classroom market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

