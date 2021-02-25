Life Science Analytics Market: Global Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global Life Science Analytics Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the life science analytics market include Accenture, Cognizant, IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Inc., Wipro Limited, IQVIA, TAKE Solutions Limited. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is creating a lucrative path for the life science analytics market. The increasing adoption of analytics in the pharmaceutical industry for various functioning such as sales & marketing, risk management, regulatory compliance, and clinical trials is anticipated to augment the market during the forecast period. The other significant factors that are contributing to the market include increasing preference for precision and customized medicines, rising government funding in healthcare infrastructure, and growing digitalization in the life science and pharmaceutical industry.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of life science analytics.

Market Segmentation

The entire life science analytics market has been sub-categorized into type, component, application and delivery. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Reporting

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Research and Development

Sales and Marketing

Regulatory Compliance

Supply Chain Analytics

Pharmacovigilance

By Delivery

On-Demand

On-Pemises

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Life Science Analytics market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

