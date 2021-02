Discover the Consumer Mhealth Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2016 – 2026

Consumer mHealth (mobile health) is the practice of medicine and consumer health by using mobile devices. The consumer mHealth uses mobile and wireless technologies to generate data on an individual’s biology, daily environment and physiology. mHealth aids in the fast delivery of telemedicine services by using 4G & 3G LTE networks enabled services such as high-speed data transfer and video calling. Mobile health technologies consists of one-way and two-way data applications. One-way data application comprises the flow of information from physician or healthcare practitioner to patients by educative methodology & SMS. The two-way model rely on data access programs, such as remote monitoring and client record access. The consumer mHealth market is expected to witness lucrative growth with healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Consumer mHealth Market: Drivers and Restraints

The drivers of consumer mHealth market are advancements in medical technologies or increase in adoption of smartphones, increase in income levels, change in consumer preferences due to rising adoption for data services, healthy government policies, and significant regulatory scrutiny. Furthermore, increase in physicians’ acceptance, increasing the prevalence of diseases due to rising aging population and changing lifestyle, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases (diabetes, heart ailments & cancer).

Despite of having these benefits, the consumer mHealth market struggles from some challenges such as security concerns for privacy and data safety, rising healthcare expenditures, shortage of trained professionals as well as lack of effective healthcare delivery infrastructure.

Consumer mHealth Market: Segmentation

Consumer mHealth Market, by Product/Medical Devices

Blood glucose meters

Blood pressure monitors

Neurological monitoring devices

ECG monitors

Other connected medical devices (Digital skin sensors, Coagulation monitors, Pregnancy and Women’s health monitors)

Consumer mHealth Market, by Type of Services

Diagnosis services IVR-based services or call center services Mobile telemedicine services

Monitoring services Chronic disease management Independent aging solutions Post-acute care services

Healthcare systems strengthening services Emergency response Healthcare practitioners support Healthcare surveillance & administration

Others Prevention and wellness Elderly care and child care Drug abuse prevention Smoking de-addiction Healthy living



Consumer mHealth Market, by Type of Participants

Mobile operators

Healthcare providers

Content players

Device vendors

Foundations and governments

Consumer mHealth Market: Overview

Globally, monitoring services is anticipated to have the largest market share and it will be driven primarily by solutions that help independent ageing, post-acute care service and chronic disease management by generating revenues from developed and large developing countries such as China. Furthermore, Diagnosis services are projected to generate revenue from developing countries, and healthcare systems strengthening services will be the prominent category in both developed & developing countries due to high applicability and social benefit. In addition, Mobile operators are anticipated to be the key players followed by, healthcare providers, content players and device vendors.

Consumer mHealth Market: Regional Outlook

A region level segmentation is completed for consumer mHealth market that covers

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest Of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Rest Of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Globally, the consumer mHealth market is expected to lead by North America due to a significant number of live mobile health and pilot projects, followed by Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America and the MEA.

Consumer mHealth Market: Key players

The leading players working in the consumer mHealth market are Vodafone Limited, Apple, Inc., NTT Docomo, Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation, AT&T Services, Inc., Healthdirect Australia, mQure Health Pvt. Ltd., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, and Qualcomm Inc.

