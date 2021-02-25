The Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Grows Incredibly; Confirms Mrfr Unleashing Industry Prognostications Up To 2027

However, the risk associated with capillary blood assortment techniques and blood contaminations may hinder the growth of the market to an extent.

Global capillary blood collection devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period 2017–2023.

Key Players in the Malocclusion Market

Some of key the players in the capillary blood collection devices market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk A S, Becton Dickinson and Company, Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Terumo Corporation, Ypsomed Holding AG, HTL-STREFA S.A., Sarstedt AG & Co, Owen Mumford Ltd., Greiner Bio-One, Improve Medical, Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co., Ltd., Weigao Group, Nipro, Medigard, Weihai Hongyu Medical Devices, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global capillary blood collection devices market is segmented on the basis of regions, namely, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dominate the capillary blood collection devices market owing to the high healthcare expenditure, growing demand for diagnosis of chronic diseases, and well-developed technology. The incidence of contagious diseases is increasing rapidly on a global level, some of these diseases include Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, HIV/AIDS, Lyme disease, hemolytic uremic syndrome. The need to monitor along with the requirement of advanced techniques for diagnostic testing of non-contagious diseases such as diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney diseases, lung disease, and some heart diseases are expected to impact the growth of the global capillary blood collection devices market.

Europe holds the second position in the capillary blood collection devices market. It is expected that the economic support provided by the government and private bodies for R&D, increasing the incidence of diabetes, and presence of leading market players are propelling the growth of the capillary blood collection devices market in the European region. For instance, Medtronic, an Ireland based company, is a global healthcare solution company that provides a multitude of products. The product. In January 2015, the company completed the acquisition of Covidien plc tap new markets.

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Rapidly improving technology, and rising prevalence of Diabetes drive the growth of this market in Asia Pacific region. According to the 2013 statistics suggested by The Diabetes Atlas, around 366 million people are affected by diabetes in the Asian region.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the capillary blood collection devices market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in the African region.

Segmentation

The global capillary blood collection devices market is segmented on the basis of material, type of devices, and end user.

On the basis of the material, the market is classified into plastic, glass, stainless steel, and others.

On the basis of type of devices, the market is segmented into blood collecting tubes and collector, lancets, and warming devices.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and pathology laboratories, home diagnostics, and others.