Kids Smartwatch Market Growth, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2025

Overview

The report by Market Research Future takes into account the impact of the novel Coronavirus pandemic on the Kids Smartwatch market 2020. It offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period (2018-2025). The global Kids Smartwatch Market will reflect an average 14.76% CAGR, as stated by a recent report. The report estimates the market to surpass USD 394.0 million in revenues that were gained in 2018 to reach USD 1,002.4 Million

Top Impacting Drivers

Stating on kids Smartwatch application, MRFR added that Smartphones remain the best way to communicate. The kids’ Smartwatch is not only a communication device but also reports a child’s location together with a history of movements. Apart from calling, some features like an SOS button for emergency communication, geo-fencing with SMS alerts on entry or exit, and the ability to hear about a child’s possibilities are made possible. Among the kids’ Smartwatches, 65% claim to be 4G based, which opens the potential for video calling, educational interactive, and other games. These factors have been considered as prime factors leading the global kids’ Smartwatch market.

In recent years, the majority of these smartwatch designs are fully functional as independent products. Some of these even use the GPS monitoring device for historical recording information. These features have made the Kids Smartwatch Market more valuable in terms of shares, which triggered the market to score well in the forecast period.

To add in this, the safety measures for the children in schools can also be tracked when children wear an RFID tag device communicating with the smartwatches. Moreover, with the help of an in-built GPS and other sensors calculating the blood pressure and glucose level, the role of smartwatches has improved considerably. These factors have also termed to be influential for the market’s growth.

Furthermore, the factor of the emergence of wearable devices helps parents to keep track of their young ones. There are diverse types of kids Smartwatch with features such as sleep monitoring, GPS tracker, mood tracker, health and fitness tracker, and heart rate monitors keep the parents informed about their children’s activities. These factors have also been influential in the global kids’ Smartwatch market’s growth for the future timeframe.

Key Players

The top giant players of the global kids’ smartwatch market are listed as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Fitbit, Inc. (US), Garmin Ltd (Switzerland), Franciscan Solutions Private Limited (India), VTech Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), JOY FamilyTech, Inc. (California), Doki Technologies (Hong Kong), Omate Inc. (China), Shenzhen Continental Wireless Co., Ltd (China), KD Group (Spain), SIBYL WORLD SDN BHD (China).

Segmentation

The global kids’ Smartwatch market has further been segmented along the following lines:

Depending on the type segment, the market has included functional type and smart type.

Depending on the product segment, the market included integrated and standalone.

Depending on the application segment, the market has included 0–6 years old and 7–12 years old.

Kids Smartwatch Market – Regional Analysis

The report offers an in-depth review of the growth and other aspects of the Kids’ Smartwatch market in essential regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and Central and South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to govern the global kids’ Smartwatch market during the forecast period owing to the momentous gadget consuming culture of China, fast adoption of new technologies, availability of local brands providing affordable products, and escalating middle-class population with high disposable income. The noteworthy gadget consuming culture of China, fast adoption of new technologies, availability of local brands providing affordable products, rise in high disposable income are some of the factors influencing the demand for kids Smartwatches. A large portion of kids wearable sold in Asia consists of fitness trackers and Smartwatches.

