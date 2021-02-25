Data Visualization Market 2020: Global Technology, Segmentation, Growth, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

The global data visualization market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Data Visualization Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Solution (Standalone Visualization Software, Embedded Data Visualization Module), By Enterprise Size (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, Construction and Real Estate, Consumer Goods, Education, Government, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, Services) and Geography Forecast, 2020–2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other data visualization market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ Data visualization market lists out the names of all the providers. They are as follows:

Alteryx, Inc. (California, United States)

Visually, Inc. (California, United States)

Adaptive Insights (Subsidiary of Workday, Inc.) (California, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Dundas Data Visualization, Inc. (Toronto, Canada)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Domo, Inc. (Utah, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

QlikTech International AB (Pennsylvania, United States)

Highsoft AS (Sogn, Norway)

Looker Data Sciences, Inc. (California, United States)

ChartBlocks Ltd. (New York, United States)

Tableau Software, LLC (California, United States)

Cluvio GmbH (Berlin, Germany)

Sisense, Inc. (New York, United States)

Drivers & Restraints:-

Increasing Adoption from Retail and E-commerce Industries will Augment Growth

Data visualization helps to identify the inter-relation between multi-dimensional sets of data and provide practical features for interpreting them. Therefore, most of the small, medium, and large enterprises are adopting these tools for scrutinizing the customer buying and other business operational patterns to forecast their future sale strategies accordingly. This acts as a significant factor in promoting the data visualization market growth. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of such platforms for software advisory and predictive analysis is also set to aid in the expansion of the market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, the high cost of installing such tools may pose a significant drawback to the market in terms of revenue generation. This, coupled with the lack of centralized data security, may restrict the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are likely to result in a massive data pool for both unstructured and structured data, thereby creating better growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Considering the future opportunities associated with data and its representation, several companies are investing in enhancing their analytics and visualization capabilities with continuous investments in research and development. Additionally, companies are also focusing on acquiring visualization platform vendors to extend their portfolio and strengthen their analytics and business, intelligence division. For instance, in June 2019, Alphabet, Inc. announced that Google LLC is planning to acquire an analytics software company Looker Data Sciences, Inc., for an estimated USD 2.60 billion.

Regional Analysis for Data Visualization Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Data Visualization Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Data Visualization Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Data Visualization Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

