Portable Gaming Console Market 2021 Major Players Include Sony Corporation, Bit Corporation. Taiwan, Microsoft Corporation , VTech ,Nintendo Co., Ltd. ,Mattel Inc.

Some of the major players in Global Portable Gaming Console Market include Sony Corporation (Japan), Bit Corporation. (Taiwan), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), VTech (China), Nintendo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mattel Inc. (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), NEC Corporation. (Japan), Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. (U.S.), Sega Games Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Atari SA (France), among others, are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global portable gaming console market.

Portable Gaming Console Market Global Market – Overview

The demand for Portable Gaming Console demand is growing very rapidly due to its plugging remote play and convenient for the consumers to use it. The growth of digital console games empowered to meet the growing need of portable console games. The surging demand of digitization has the positive impact on the growth of portable gaming console market. These digital market is expected to drive the growth of the companies to provide portable gaming console which consequently allows the user to upload photos, music, and view DVDs.

Industry News

January 2018, Nintendo to launch DIY cardboard toys. In order to bridge the gap between portable and home gaming and also give a tough competition to Sony and Microsoft Corporation, Ninetendo released a new initiative dubbed Nintendo Labo which involves DIY cardboard accessories that is presumed to evolve the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers from a fishing rod to a piano to a full-on robot suit. These accessories are then used to control a variety of mini-games, essentially turning the Switch tablet into a tiny arcade. The strategy of Labo is to involve the gamers in playing games on the Switch in a more hands-on and feasible way.

August 2017, Retro- bit launches RES Plus Console to let gamers to play NES games on TV sets. Retro –bit has launched red and black console is developed to compile the original NES cartridges in high definition, allowing players to experience their favourite 8-bit games. The system supports both AV and HDMI output, and will play games designed for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 720p resolution.

Portable Gaming Console Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of portable gaming console appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Portable Gaming Console Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Type: Mobile gaming consoles, Tablet gaming consoles, and Others.

Segmentation by Product: Playstation 4, Xbox, EVO2, Wii U, Ouya, Razer Switchblade, Nitendo 3 DS, Playstation Vita and others

Segmentation by Platform: IoS, Android, Windows and Others

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World.

Portable Gaming Console Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global Portable Gaming Console market with the largest market share in the region. The U.S and Canada are the leading countries in the North America region. This is attributed to the large investments in the production of different types of gaming console such as tablet gaming console, video gaming console, and others. Asia Pacific is presumed to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to rapid increase number of electronic gadgets and presence of large number of semiconductor manufacturers. Furthermore, China, Republic of Korea, India, and Japan are the leading countries leading in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, Europe is expected to have a substantial growth of the portable gaming console market over the forecast period.

