Oxaliplatin Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Oxaliplatin is a platinum-based anticancer drug with colorless or nearly colorless transparent liquid. It is often used for metastatic colorectal cancer treatment or adjuvant therapy the third stage colon cancer after resecting primary tumor completely.In this report, only the finished drug is covered, exclude API.

Sanofi-Aventis

Yakult honsha

Dr Reddy’s laboratories

Sun Pharmaceutical

Teva

Fresenius Kabi

Hospira

Mylan

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Nanjing Pharmaceutical Factory

Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Hisun Pharmaceutical

Lunan Pharmaceutical

Luoxin

Halfsky Pharmacy

YRPG

Hainan Jinrui Pharmaceutical

Jari Pharmaceutical

Mannitol

Mannitol

Glucose Solution

Lactose Solution

Colorectal Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Other

The Oxaliplatin concentration is high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from USA and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in US, Europe and China such as Sanofi-Aventis, Yakult honsha, Dr Reddy’s laboratories, Teva and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine.

The technological level of Oxaliplatin in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Outstanding performance in product application performance is not outstanding, function is not strong, supporting enough, clean low level, product updates slow, long development cycle. There is little Oxaliplatin performance in China at or near the international advanced level.