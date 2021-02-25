Conductive Fabric Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Conductive Fabric Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Conductive Fabric report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Conductive Fabric market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Conductive Fabric:

Conductive Fabric is made of a nylon ripstop fabric, metallized with Cu/Ni, extremely strong and flexible. It has conductivity in all directions, i.e. along the axes X, Y and Z. Conductive textile can be supplied as a cloth or as pressure-sensitive adhesive (PAS) tape which is easy to apply to plastic housings in order to cover complex forms and shapes. Conductive textile has low contact resistance and the tape version has superior adhesive force. The product shields electromagnetic interference (EMI) effectively. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Bekaert

Laird

Seiren

3M

Toray

Emei group

Metaline

31HK

Shieldex

KGS

Holland Shielding Systems

Metal Textiles

Parker Hannifin

Swift Textile Metalizing

HFC

Copper-based Yarns Textiles

Silver Plated Yarns Textiles

Steel Filaments Textiles

Carbon-based Yarns Textiles

Others Conductive Fabric Market Applications:

Industrial & Commercial & Military

Medical & Healthcare

Electronic Industry

Conductive Fabric industry is relatively fragmented, and market competition is fierce. Bekaert is the world leading manufacturer in global Conductive Fabric market with the market share of 9.94%, in terms of revenue, followed by Laird, Seiren, 3M, Toray, Emei group, Metaline, 31HK, Shieldex, KGS, Holland Shielding Systems, Metal Textiles, Parker Hannifin, Swift Textile Metalizing, HFC and ECT. The top 16 listed companies accounted for 68.90% of the revenue market share in 2017.

The worldwide market for Conductive Fabric is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 250 million USD in 2024, from 190 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.