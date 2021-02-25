Isosorbide Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Categories
Isosorbide Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024

Isosorbide

Global Isosorbide Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Isosorbide report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Isosorbide market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Isosorbide:

  • Isosorbide is one kind of diol which is made by dehydrating from the sorbitol (starch derivatives). It can be used in the region of the pharmaceutical, chemical industry and so on.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • Roquette
  • SK Holdings
  • Ecogreen Oleochemicals
  • ADM
  • Novaphene
  • Yu Teng
  • Hongbaifeng

    Isosorbide Market Types

  • Industrial Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade

    Isosorbide Market Applications:

  • Plastics and Polymers
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Cosmetic
  • Others

    Isosorbide industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • So far, only a few players entered into the Isosorbide industry for the high technology obstacles. Roquette is the largest supplier for Isosorbide, which takes up more than 60% in production. As is reported, the company has expanded the capacity of about 20000 MT for Isosorbide in 2015; as a result, Roquette will reinforce its position as world leader in isosorbide. For other suppliers, Chinese corporation Jinan Yu Teng occupies the largest market share in China.
  • Isosorbide is famous for the intermediates materials or API in plastic and pharmaceuticals industry. For the strong development of relevant pharmaceuticals industry, demand of Isosorbide will be strong as well. For another, because of the high concentration of Isosorbide industy, those who cannot get sufficient supply from local companies will rely on import. As is investigated, demand growth rate of Isosorbide will be 10% in the following years.
  • The worldwide market for Isosorbide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 320 million USD in 2024, from 190 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Isosorbide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Isosorbide Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Isosorbide Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Isosorbide market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Isosorbide?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Isosorbide market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Isosorbide?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Isosorbide market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Isosorbide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Isosorbide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Isosorbide in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Isosorbide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Isosorbide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Isosorbide market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Isosorbide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Isosorbide Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Isosorbide Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

