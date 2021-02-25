Isosorbide Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Isosorbide Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Isosorbide report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Isosorbide market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Isosorbide:

Isosorbide is one kind of diol which is made by dehydrating from the sorbitol (starch derivatives). It can be used in the region of the pharmaceutical, chemical industry and so on. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Roquette

SK Holdings

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

ADM

Novaphene

Yu Teng

Hongbaifeng

Isosorbide Market Types

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Isosorbide Market Applications:

Plastics and Polymers

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Isosorbide Market Applications:

Plastics and Polymers

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others

Isosorbide industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

So far, only a few players entered into the Isosorbide industry for the high technology obstacles. Roquette is the largest supplier for Isosorbide, which takes up more than 60% in production. As is reported, the company has expanded the capacity of about 20000 MT for Isosorbide in 2015; as a result, Roquette will reinforce its position as world leader in isosorbide. For other suppliers, Chinese corporation Jinan Yu Teng occupies the largest market share in China.

Isosorbide is famous for the intermediates materials or API in plastic and pharmaceuticals industry. For the strong development of relevant pharmaceuticals industry, demand of Isosorbide will be strong as well. For another, because of the high concentration of Isosorbide industy, those who cannot get sufficient supply from local companies will rely on import. As is investigated, demand growth rate of Isosorbide will be 10% in the following years.

The worldwide market for Isosorbide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 320 million USD in 2024, from 190 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.