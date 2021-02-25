Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts):

Metal injection molding (MIM) is a metalworking process in which finely-powdered metal is mixed with binder material to create a “feedstock” that is then shaped and solidified using injection molding. The molding process allows high volume, complex parts to be shaped in a single step. After molding, the part undergoes conditioning operations to remove the binder (debinding) and densify the powders. Finished products are small components used in many industries and applications. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Indo-MIM

ARC Group

NIPPON PISTON RING

Schunk

Sintex

Praxis Powder Technology

ASHÂ® Industries

Form Technologies Company

Smith Metal Products

NetShape Technology

AMT

Dou Yee Technologies

Shin Zu Shing

GIAN

Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market Types

Stainless Steel

Steel

Alloy Steel

Other Metal Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market Applications:

Medical

Industrial

Automotive

Electronics

Firearms

The global MIM Parts industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, such as Indo-MIM, ARC Group, NIPPON PISTON RING, Schunk and Sintex.

The global consumption of MIM Parts increases from 9428 MT in 2013 to 16926 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 15.75%. In 2017, the global MIM Parts consumption market is led by Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 36.57% of global consumption of MIM Parts.

MIM Parts downstream is wide and recently MIM Parts has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Industry, Automotive, Electronics, Medical, Firearms and others. Globally, the MIM Parts market is mainly driven by growing demand for Industry, Automotive, Electronics, Industry, Automotive, Electronics accounts for nearly 67.39% of total downstream consumption of MIM Parts in global.

MIM Parts can be mainly divided into Stainless Steel, Steel, Alloy Steel and Other Metal which Stainless Steel captures about 42.66% of MIM Parts market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of MIM Parts.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, MIM Parts consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of MIM Parts is estimated to be 47138 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 4890 million USD in 2024, from 2120 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.