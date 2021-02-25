Categories
Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts)

Global Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts):

  • Metal injection molding (MIM) is a metalworking process in which finely-powdered metal is mixed with binder material to create a “feedstock” that is then shaped and solidified using injection molding. The molding process allows high volume, complex parts to be shaped in a single step. After molding, the part undergoes conditioning operations to remove the binder (debinding) and densify the powders. Finished products are small components used in many industries and applications.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • Indo-MIM
  • ARC Group
  • NIPPON PISTON RING
  • Schunk
  • Sintex
  • Praxis Powder Technology
  • ASHÂ® Industries
  • Form Technologies Company
  • Smith Metal Products
  • NetShape Technology
  • AMT
  • Dou Yee Technologies
  • Shin Zu Shing
  • GIAN
  • Future High-tech

    Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market Types

  • Stainless Steel
  • Steel
  • Alloy Steel
  • Other Metal

    Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market Applications:

  • Medical
  • Industrial
  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Firearms
  • Others

    Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global MIM Parts industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, such as Indo-MIM, ARC Group, NIPPON PISTON RING, Schunk and Sintex.
  • The global consumption of MIM Parts increases from 9428 MT in 2013 to 16926 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 15.75%. In 2017, the global MIM Parts consumption market is led by Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 36.57% of global consumption of MIM Parts.
  • MIM Parts downstream is wide and recently MIM Parts has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Industry, Automotive, Electronics, Medical, Firearms and others. Globally, the MIM Parts market is mainly driven by growing demand for Industry, Automotive, Electronics, Industry, Automotive, Electronics accounts for nearly 67.39% of total downstream consumption of MIM Parts in global.
  • MIM Parts can be mainly divided into Stainless Steel, Steel, Alloy Steel and Other Metal which Stainless Steel captures about 42.66% of MIM Parts market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of MIM Parts.
  • Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, MIM Parts consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of MIM Parts is estimated to be 47138 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 4890 million USD in 2024, from 2120 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts)?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts)?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

