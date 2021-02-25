Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Poly aluminum chloride (PAC) is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly aluminum chloride is typically used in water treatment industry, but also has related applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Kemira

Feralco Group

Airedale Chemical

Holland Company

GEO

USALCO

Taki

Orica Watercare

Shandong Zhongketianze

Jingmen Yangfeng

Product Form

Basicity Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market Applications:

Industrial and municipal water treatment

Drinking water treatment

Paper industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Cosmetic industry

The Major players to produce PAC are Kemira and Feralco.

which accounted for more than 75 % of production in total. The major consumption region is Germany and Spain.PAC industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Kemira, accounting for 50 percent market share in volume in 2014,followed by Ferola and Airedale Chemical. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable. Along with the development of Europe domestic Industrial technology, Europe PAC has been made a lot of progress and is the technical leader in the worldThe application of PAC is water treatment and paper industry, together these two areas accounts for more than 90% of total consumption.