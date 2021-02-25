Water Chiller Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global Water Chiller Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Water Chiller report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Water Chiller market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13893652

About Water Chiller:

A water chiller is a mechanical device used to facilitate heat exchange from water to a refrigerant in a closed loop system. Chillers have widespread industrial applications. They are also in huge demand in the Beverages, Plastics, and Medical industries. Chillers are available in different sizes and cooling capacities and have a range of energy consumption levels to meet the requirements of end-users. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Carrier

Parker Hannifin

Lennox

Dimplex Thermal Solutions

EcoChillers

Thermal Care

SMC

Dinkin (McQuay)

Lytron Chillers

Mammoth

Toshiba

Bosch

Advantage Engineering

Mitsubshi

Filtrine

Fluid Chillers

Budzar Industries

Legacy Chiller Systems USA

Cold Shot Chillers

General Air Products

Dry Coolers

Orion Machinery To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13893652 Water Chiller Market Types

Screw Chillers

Centrifugal Chillers

Reciprocating Chillers

Other Water Chiller Market Applications:

Medical

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Plastics & Rubber

Metal forming

Food Processing

Other Get a Sample Copy of the Water Chiller Market Report Water Chiller industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

US sales of water chiller was about 77627 units in 2015, and will reach to 81250 units in 2016. From 2011 to 2015, the annual growth rate was about 5.56%.The major brands include Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Carrier, Parker Hannifin , Lennox, Dimplex \, Thermal Solutions, EcoChillers., Thermal Care, SMC and Dinkin (McQuay), these companies occupied above 60% market share. And the top five players occupied about 50% market share.Plastics & Rubber and Food Processing are the largest consumption field, occupied above 45% market share. Centrifugal chillers and reciprocating chillers are major product type, and have about 63 market share.In the future, the growth rate will be about 5.52%, and the production will reach to 106267 units in 2021. Finally, although sales of water chiller products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Water chiller field hastily.