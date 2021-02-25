Categories
Global Radio Modem Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Radio Modem

Global Radio Modem Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Radio Modem report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Radio Modem market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Radio Modem:

  • Radio modems transfer data wirelessly across a range of up to tens of kilometres. Using radio modems is a modern way to create Private Radio Networks (PRN). Private radio networks are used in critical industrial applications, when real-time data communication is needed. Radio modems enable user to be independent of telecommunication or satellite network operators. In most cases users use licensed frequencies either in the UHF or VHF bands. In certain areas licensed frequencies may be reserved for a given user, thus ensuring that there is less likelihood of radio interference from other RF transmitters. Also licence free frequencies are available in most countries, enabling easy implementation, but at the same time other users may use the same frequency, thus making it possible that a given frequency is blocked. Factors influencing radio performance are: antenna height and type, the sensitivity of the radio, the output power of the radio and the complete system design.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • Digi
  • Campbell Scientific
  • SATEL
  • RACOM
  • RF DataTech
  • Raveon Technologies
  • Advantech B+B SmartWorx
  • Westermo
  • Warwick Wireless
  • ATIM
  • Radiometrix Ltd
  • ADEUNIS RF

    Radio Modem Market Types

  • License-free frequency
  • UHF
  • Wi-Fi
  • VHF

    Radio Modem Market Applications:

  • Government & Defense
  • Transportation
  • Electronic and Electricity
  • Mining & Oil
  • Others

    Radio Modem industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Transportation, Government & Defense, Electronic and Electricity, Mining & Oil and so on.
  • The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Digi, Campbell Scientific, SATEL, RACOM, RF DataTech, Raveon Technologies, Advantech B+B SmartWorx, Westermo, Warwick Wireless, ATIM, Radiometrix Ltd, ADEUNIS RF and so on. Among them, Digi, SATEL and Campbell Scientific are the leaders in this market.
  • Cost-effectiveness and fidelity are the major factors propelling the growth of the Europe radio modem market. The other factors boosting the growth of the Europe radio modem market are individualistic and privately owned networks and minimum infrastructure demands. Additionally, an ITS needs wireless communications to enhance its system and is deploying wireless networks which are flexible, cost-effective, and smaller in size. In addition, rising government expenditure toward the implementation of different ITS systems such as advanced transportation management systems, electronic toll collection systems, and others may increase the Europe radio modem market growth.
  • The frequency band segment of the market is divided into UHF, license-free, VHF, and Wi-Fi. The operating range segment of the Europe radio modem market is classified into long and short.
  • Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ€™ unfair methods of competition.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Europe recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • This report focuses on the Radio Modem in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Radio Modem Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Radio Modem Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Radio Modem market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Radio Modem?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Radio Modem market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Radio Modem?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Radio Modem market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Radio Modem product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Radio Modem, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Radio Modem in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Radio Modem competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Radio Modem breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Radio Modem market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Radio Modem sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

