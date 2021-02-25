Categories
Spray Dryer Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Spray Dryer

Global “Spray Dryer Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Spray Dryer Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Spray Dryer market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Spray Dryer:

  • Spray drying is an industrial process for dehydration of a liquid feed containing dissolved and/or dispersed solids, by transforming that liquid into a spray of small droplets and exposing these droplets to a flow of hot air. The very large surface area of the spray droplets causes evaporation of the water to take place very quickly, converting the droplets into dry powder particles.
  • A spray dryer refers the machinery that takes a liquid stream and separates the solute or suspension as a solid and the solvent into a vapor. The solid is usually collected in a drum or cyclone. The liquid input stream is sprayed through a nozzle into a hot vapor stream and vaporized. Solids form as moisture quickly leaves the droplets. A nozzle is usually used to make the droplets as small as possible, maximizing heat transfer and the rate of water vaporization. Droplet sizes can range from 20 to 180 Î¼m depending on the nozzle. There are two main types of nozzles: high pressure single fluid nozzle (50 to 300 bars) and two-fluid nozzles: one fluid is the liquid to dry and the second is compressed gas (generally air at 1 to 7 bars).
  • Spray dryers can dry a product very quickly compared to other methods of drying. They also turn a solution, or slurry into a dried powder in a single step, which can be advantageous as it simplifies the process and improves profit margins.

    Spray Dryer Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • GEA
  • Buchi
  • SPX
  • Yamato
  • Labplant
  • SACMI
  • SSP
  • Pulse Combustion Systems
  • Dedert
  • Dahmes Stainless
  • Tokyo Rikakikai
  • Sanovo
  • Marriott Walker
  • Fujisaki Electric
  • Xianfeng
  • Wuxi Modern
  • Lemar

    Scope of Report:

  • Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, Europe holds the largest market share, with about 371 Million USD sales revenue, followed by Asia Pacific, with about 29.5% market share in 2017. North America will keep playing important role in Global market.
  • The worldwide market for Spray Dryer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million USD in 2024, from 1070 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Spray Dryer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Pressure Spray Dryer
  • Stream Spray Dryer
  • Centrifuge Spray Dryer

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Food
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Chemical
  • Others

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license):

