Neonatal Warming Equipment Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Neonatal Warming Equipment report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions.

About Neonatal Warming Equipment:

Radiant warmer, also known as neonatal warming equipment help provide heat to infants suffering from severe heat loss. Infants have large body surface area as compared to their body volume along with very small volume of fat. Hence, infantâ€™s body is not capable of maintaining proper body temperature that arouses the need for neonatal warming equipment. Neonatal warming equipment is an open bed, provided with a heat source to warm baby. Source of heat is infrared (IR) radiations that are beamed from quartz heater via parabolic reflector (circular paraboloid shaped reflective surface utilized to project energy). Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Dragerwerk

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Phoenix Medical Systems

AVI Healthcare

Natus Medical

Nonin Medical

MTTS

Kay

Ibis Medical

Smiths Medical

Radiation Heating

Electrical Heating Neonatal Warming Equipment Market Applications:

Clinic

Hospital

Household

Neonatal Warming Equipment industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

This report focuses on the Neonatal Warming Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Thermistor temperature sensors are also incorporated in the equipment to detect the temperature of the equipment and hence help to provide appropriate warming to the neonate. Also, the equipment is designed with audible alarms and large display for temperature set. Height of neonatal warming equipment can be adjusted according to the bed height and also can be swivel to accommodate X-ray units. Neonatal warming equipment are portable in nature and can be transferred from labour room to neonatal intensive care units (NICU).