Global Engineered Stone Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

About Engineered Stone:

Engineered stone is a composite material made of crushed stone bound together by an adhesive, (most commonly polymer resin, with some newer versions using cement mix). The two common stones used in producing these products are marble and quartz. The application of these products depends on the original stone used. For engineered marbles the most common application is indoor flooring and walls, while the quartz based product is used primarily for kitchen countertops. Related materials include geopolymers and cast stone. Unlike terrazzo, the material is factory made in either blocks or slabs, cut and polished by fabricators, and assembled at the worksite. Engineered Stone Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

DuPont

Staron(SAMSUNG)

LG Hausys

Kuraray

Aristech Acrylics

CXUN

Wanfeng Compound Stone

PengXiang Industry

ChuanQi

New SunShine Stone

Leigei Stone

GuangTaiXiang

Relang Industrial

Ordan

Bitto

Meyate Group

Cosentino Group

Caesarstone

Hanwha L&C

Compac

Vicostone

Cambria

Santa Margherita

Quartz Master

SEIEFFE

Quarella

Samsung Radianz

Zhongxun

Sinostone

Scope of Report:

The global Engineered Stone industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, Europe, North America, such as DuPont, CXUN, Wanfeng Compound Stone, Vicostone and Zhongxun.

The global consumption of Engineered Stone increases from 226074 K Sq.m in 2013 to 359537 K Sq.m in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 12.30%. In 2017, the global Engineered Stone consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 35.37% of global consumption of Engineered Stone.

Engineered Stone downstream is wide and recently Engineered Stone has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Kitchen Countertops, Facades, Flooring, Bathroom and others. Globally, the Engineered Stone market is mainly driven by growing demand for Bathroom. Bathroom accounts for nearly 35.42% of total downstream consumption of Engineered Stone in global.

Engineered Stone can be mainly divided into Artificial Marble and Artificial Quartz which Artificial Marble captures about 88.91% of Engineered Stone market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Engineered Stone.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Engineered Stone consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Engineered Stone is estimated to be 788768 K Sq.m. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Engineered Stone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 21000 million USD in 2024, from 13000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Engineered Stone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Market Segment by Types:

Artificial Marble

Artificial Quartz Market Segment by Application:

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

Bathroom