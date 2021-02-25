Counter UAV Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global “Counter UAV Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Counter UAV Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Counter UAV market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Counter UAV:

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc. Counter UAV Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Lockheed Martin

SRC

Thales SA

Northrop Grumman

Boeing

Dedrone

DroneShield

Aaronia AG

Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS)

Airbus Defence and Space

Battelle

Blighter Surveillance System

Scope of Report:

Counter UAV industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 39.61% of the total value of global Counter UAV in 2015. Lockheed Martin is the world leading manufacturer in global Counter UAV market with the market share of 5.07% in 2015.

This report focuses on the Counter UAV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

