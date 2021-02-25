Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global “Exterior Structural Glazing Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Exterior Structural Glazing Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Exterior Structural Glazing market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Exterior Structural Glazing:

Exterior Structural Glazing refers to glass used in curtain wall. A curtain wall is defined as thin, usually aluminum-framed wall, containing in-fills of glass, metal panels, or thin stone. Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

NSG Group

AGC Glass

Saint-gobain Glass

Guardian

Taiwan Glass

China Southern Group

Central Glass

Sisecam

Schott

Xinyi Glass

PPG Ideascapes

SYP

Kibing Group

Cardinal Glass

Scope of Report:

China is the largest supplier and consumer of Exterior Structural Glazing, with a production market share of 34% and a consumption market share of 40.3%.

The second place is Europe, following China with the production market share of 29% and a consumption market share of 25.5%. North America is another important place with the production market share of 20% and a consumption market share of 18%.

Market competition is intense, NSG Group, AGC Glass, Guardian, etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry.

The worldwide market for Exterior Structural Glazing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 10000 million USD in 2024, from 7960 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Exterior Structural Glazing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

Insulating glass

Tempered glass

Low-e Glass Market Segment by Application:

Commercial Building

Public building