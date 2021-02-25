Categories
Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Anti-Corrosion Coating

Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Anti-Corrosion Coating report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Anti-Corrosion Coating market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Anti-Corrosion Coating:

  • Anti-corrosion coating is defined as a coating material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect the surface form corrosion.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • AkzoNobel
  • PPG
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Henkel
  • Valspar
  • Jotun
  • RPM International
  • Nippon Paint
  • BASF
  • Chugoku
  • Hempel
  • Axalta
  • Sika
  • Kansai Paint
  • KCC Corporation
  • 3M
  • HB Fuller
  • Carpoly
  • Shenzhen Zhanchen paints
  • Shawcor
  • Shanghai Coatings
  • Xiangjiang Paint
  • SK KAKEN
  • Tiannucoating
  • DAW SE
  • Cromology
  • Baotashan
  • Twin Tigers Coatings
  • Jangsu Lanling Group
  • Qilushuiqi

    Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Types

  • Water-Based Coating
  • Solvent-Based Coating
  • Others

    Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Applications:

  • Marine
  • Containers
  • Offshore Constructions
  • Industrial
  • Others

    Anti-Corrosion Coating industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • In 2015, the global sale volume of anti-corrosion coating is about 9192.3 K MT and is anticipated to reach 14363.4 K MT in 2022.China is the dominate consumer in anti-corrosion coating industry. The sales volume of China was 3288.4 K MT in 2015, occupied about 35.77% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 1778.9 K MT, and the sales market share of 19.35% in 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.The global average sale price of anti-corrosion coating is in the decreasing trend, from 8039 USD/MT in 2011 to 7240 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of competition, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. Currently, with the excellent anti-corrosion properties, solvent-based coatings occupy the largest market share which was about 77.84% in 2015, and is widely used in marine, containers and other applications with stringent anti-corrosion requirement. While, with the increasingly stringent environment requirements and technology improved, water-based coatings will play an more and more important role in this industry.Chemical industrial accounted for the largest market with about 35.33% of the global consumption volume for anti-corrosion coatings in 2015. With over 27.05% share in the anti-corrosion coatings market, marine was the second largest application market in 2015. The worldwide market for Anti-Corrosion Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 96600 million USD in 2024, from 72900 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Anti-Corrosion Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Anti-Corrosion Coating market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Anti-Corrosion Coating?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Anti-Corrosion Coating market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Anti-Corrosion Coating?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Anti-Corrosion Coating market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Anti-Corrosion Coating product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Anti-Corrosion Coating, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Anti-Corrosion Coating in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Anti-Corrosion Coating competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Anti-Corrosion Coating breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Anti-Corrosion Coating market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Anti-Corrosion Coating sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Anti-Corrosion Coating Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Anti-Corrosion Coating Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

