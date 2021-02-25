Automotive Tire Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global “Automotive Tire Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Automotive Tire Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Automotive Tire market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13837484

About Automotive Tire:

Tire is a ring or band of rubber, either solid or hollow and inflated, or of metal, placed over the rim of a wheel to provide traction, resistance to wear, or other desirable properties.

This report we researched the automotive type which is used in automotive. Automotive Tire Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Sumitomo

Yokohama

Maxxis

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Cooper Tire

Kumho Tire

Toyo Tire

Apollo Tyres

Triangle Group

Nexen Tire

Hengfeng Rubber

Nokian Tyres To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13837484 Scope of Report:

Asia is the biggest supplier of automotive tire, the production market share of Asia was 59.23% in 2015. Europe is the second supplier, with the production market share of 16.9% in 2015.

Europe is the biggest consumer of automotive tire, the consumption of Europe was more than 479 million units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 26.12%. North America is the second consumer with the consumption market share of 23.25% in 2015.

Market competition is intense. There are more than 60 key of automotive tire manufacturers in the world. Among them, the top 19 manufacturers occupied the global production marker share about 70%. Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patent, they formed the global market channel of the industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 211500 million USD in 2024, from 183400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Get a Sample Copy of the Automotive Tire Market Report Market Segment by Types:

Bias Tire

Radial Tire Market Segment by Application:

Passenger Car