Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging. Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Green Seal Holding

Unitike

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Kolon

DOMO Chemicals

Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry

Biaxis

AdvanSix

A.J. Plast

Toyobo

Hyosung

Mf-Folien

FSPG Hi-Tech

JK Materials

Thaipolyamide

Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.48% share in 2016. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.25%.

China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.

As for the consumption, China is also the largest consumer, who held 38.92% share in global consumption market in 2016. The follower is Japan, with the consumption volume of 52562 MT in 2016. Information revealed that Asia-Pacific will continue to be the key production and sales region of BOPA film in the coming years, providing huge support to the BOPA film industry.

Unitika exited China market in 2016, which led to other suppliers in the industry gain greatly. Due to Unitika’s stopped production in China, the price of BOPA price surged in the year in China.

The worldwide market for Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 2130 million USD in 2024, from 1530 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Sequential Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type Market Segment by Application:

Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics