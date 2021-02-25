Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins:

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIg) infusions are administered by slowly injecting purified immunoglobulin into fatty tissue underneath the skin. SCIg can be administered at home by patients or carers, using an infusion pump (spring loaded or battery powered) or by rapid push (a manual method that does not require a pump). Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Shire (Baxalta)

Grifols

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins Market Types

10% Purity

20% Purity Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins Market Applications:

Primary Immunodeficiency

Secondary Immunodeficiency

The classification of subcutaneous immunoglobulins includes 10% purity and 20% purity, and in U.S. the proportion of 10% purity in 2016 is about 70%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Market competition is intense. In United States, only Shire (Baxalta), Grifols, CSL products got the approval of FDA. They are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.