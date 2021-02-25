Categories
Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites)

Global “Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites):

  • The name bentonite was first suggested in 1898 for clay hosted by the Benton Shale in Wyoming. It was initially described as clay formed by the alteration of volcanic ash, but the most widely used commercial definition is that bentonite is clay consisting essentially of smectite minerals (usually montmorillonite) regardless of occurrence or origin.
  • Most economic bentonite deposits are of Cretaceous age or younger and associated with marine shale and marl (Wyoming), calcareous sands and marls (Morocco), carbonaceous shales and coal (South Africa), sandstone and conglomerate (Australia), dacitic pyroclastics and tuffs (Milos), andesite (China) or rhyolite and obsidian/perlite (China and Mozambique).
  • Bentonite is characterised by exchangeable cations such as Ca2+, Mg2+, Na+ or Li+ which affect its designation and properties. For example, bentonite is typically described as either swelling or nonswelling bentonite. Swelling bentonite (also known as western bentonite) is sodium bentonite that swells in water and is generally used in its natural state. Non-swelling bentonite is calcium bentonite (also known as southern bentonite) that is used as mined, after treatment with soda ash to produce sodium-exchanged bentonite, or treated with acid to produce bleaching clay. Li-rich bentonite is known as hectorite and is commercially mined only in the US.
  • Natural bentonites occur in two main forms: Na-based and Ca-based. While Ca-bentonite is more common, Na-bentonite is a more effective binder. To boost the binding power of Ca-bentonite, it is subjected to a chemical reaction with soda ash to activate its outer and inner surfaces, which increases its ability to bind water.

    Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Amcol (Minerals Technologies)
  • Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US)
  • Wyo-Ben Inc(US)
  • Black Hills Bentonite(US)
  • Tolsa Group (Spain)
  • Imerys (S&B) (France)
  • Clariant (Switzerland)
  • Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)
  • Laviosa Minerals SpA (Italy)
  • LKAB Minerals (Netherlands)
  • Ashapura (India)
  • Star Bentonite Group (India)
  • Kunimine Industries (South America)
  • Huawei Bentonite (China)
  • Fenghong New Material (China)
  • Changâ€™an Renheng (China)
  • Liufangzi Bentonite (China)
  • Bentonit Uniao (Brazil)
  • Castiglioni Pes y Cia (Argentina)
  • Canbensan (Turkey)
  • AydÄ±n Bentonit (Turkey)
  • KarBen (Turkey)
  • G & W Mineral Resources (South Africa)
  • Ningcheng Tianyu (China)

    Scope of Report:

  • United States is the largest producer and consumer, due to its rich reserves and strong demnd of bentonite. In North America, the market concentration in very high, most of bentonite is concentrated in Wyoming and developed by few manufacturers like Amcol, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Wyo-Ben Inc, Black Hills Bentonite and Tolsa Group (acquired the assets of U.S. Bentonite in the end of 2014).
  • The worldwide market for Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 1400 million USD in 2024, from 1090 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Sodium Bentonite
  • Calcium Bentonite

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Molding Sands
  • Iron Ore Pelletizing
  • Pet Litter
  • Drilling Mud
  • Civil Engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

