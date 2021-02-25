Electric Brake Booster Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global Electric Brake Booster Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Electric Brake Booster report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Electric Brake Booster market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Electric Brake Booster:

Electric Brake Booster is a brake system thatâ€™s assisted by an electric motor, and as a new approach replaces the conventional vacuum booster with a motor that works on the master cylinder plunger to add force when a driver presses the brake pedal. The booster makes hybrid and electric vehicles even more efficient, while enhancing safety through shorter braking distances. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Bosch

Continental

Hitachi

Electric Brake Booster Market Types

Two-Box

One-Box Electric Brake Booster Market Applications:

EV

HEV/PHEV

Electric Brake Booster industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

The electric brake booster expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 381 million USD in 2017 to reach 1952 million USD by 2025 in global market. The electric brake booster market is very concerted market; there are only three manufactures produce this product.

The manufactures are Bosch, Continental and Hitachi. Bosch is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global revenue market exceeds 85% in 2017. The next is Continental and Hitachiï¼Œ with a 8% revenue market share.

The worldwide market for Electric Brake Booster is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.4% over the next five years, will reach 1360 million USD in 2024, from 470 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.