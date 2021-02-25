Gelling Fibers Market to Touch Strongest Revenue by 2026 | Share and Growth Analysis by Top Industry Experts till 2026

The Global Gelling Fibers Market is anticipated to gain traction from rising risk of injuries and wounds especially in aged population. Fortune Business Insights recently published a report, titled “Gelling Fibers Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Gelling Fibre with Silver Ions, Gelling Fibers without Silver Ions), By Material Type (Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), Polyvinyl Alcohol), By End User (Hospitals & Trauma Centers, Speciality Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026” offers some of the valuable insights on factors driving growth of the market.

Some of the strategies adopted by companies are mentioned below:

FDA granted the marketing approval on a gelling fibre producr called SURECELL. This product was developed in May 2018 by Jiangsu Newvalue Medical Products Co., Ltd. for the treatment of wounds or injuries.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB launched a new wound dressing product called Mepilex Border Flex in November 2018. The product was launched at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Fall.

Acelity launched a gelling fibre called BIOSORB in July 2016. This product was developed with for advanced wound management in the U.S. and received a Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark in Europe.

