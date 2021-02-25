Plastic Recycling Market Analysis Report: Prevailing Competition, Key Strategies Adopted and Their Recent Developments 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Recycling plastic waste is a complex issue to which no real solution has proven to be completely effective and environmentally responsible. Many recycling techniques have in fact proven to be rather expensive, energy inefficient, and as harmful to the environment, if not more, as plastic itself. The global population continues its exponential rise and economic and industrial activities thrive at an even faster rate. This has made the issue of recycling plastic waste, which accounts for a large portion of total waste generated on everyday basis from several sources, is becoming increasingly severe. Thus continuous research activities are being undertaken across the globe with an aim of finding an effective method of recycling plastic waste or gaining something beneficial from the process.

Plastic Recycling Market by Top Manufacturers:

Kuusakoski

B&B Plastics Inc.

CarbonLite Industries LLC

Custom Polymers, Inc.

Dart Container Corporation

Fresh-Pak Corp

Novolex

KW Plastics

MBA Polymers UK Ltd.

PLASgran Ltd.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

WM Recycle America LLC

Wellpine Plastic

By Material

Polyethylene Terephthalate [PET]

Polypropylene [PP]

High Density Polyethylene [HDPE]

Low Density Polyethylene [LDPE]

Polystyrene [PS]

Polyvinyl Chloride [PVC]

Others (ABS

Nylon

Polycarbonate

etc.)

By Application

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Textiles

Others (Industrial

Consumer Goods

etc.)

Plastic Recycling Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, forecast, like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

