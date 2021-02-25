Pet Food Packaging Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth Factors, Future Trends, Top Companies, Segmentation and Forecast Research

Market Analysis

The Pet Food Packaging Market will touch USD 89.10 million at a 5.67% CAGR between 2017- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Pet food packaging, simply put, are packages used for packing pet food. It is made of different materials such as paper and paperboard, plastic, and others and used to pack different types of food such as chilled and frozen food, dry food, pet treats, wet food, and others. They come in different forms, such as pouches, box and cartons, bags, metal cans, and others.

Various factors are propelling the global pet food packaging market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include the increase in pet ownership, constant innovations by top players, an increase in disposable income, flavor innovations, easy availability on online stores, and advancements in pet care. Besides, growing affection for pets, demand for recyclable packaging solutions, rapid urbanization, consumers’ increasing disposable income, increasing inclination towards premium pet treats and pet food, and different regulations and policies laid down by the government are also adding market growth.

On the contrary, strict policies and regulations by the government regarding the use of plastic and the on-going COVID-19 impact may limit the global pet food packaging market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global pet food packaging market based on animals, packaging material, food, and product.

By product, the global pet food packaging market is segmented into pouches, box and cartons, bags, metal cans, and others. Of these, metal cans will lead the market over the forecast period.

By food, the global pet food packaging market is segmented into chilled and frozen food, dry food, pet treats, wet food, and others. Of these, dry food will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By packaging material, the pet food packaging market is segmented into paper and paperboard, plastic, and others. Of these, the plastic segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

By animals, the global pet food packaging market is segmented into dog food, cat food, fish food, and others. Of these, dog food will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global pet food packaging market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Growing demand for pet ownership, the presence of pet food packaging manufacturers, demand for cups and tubs, increasing sales of dog food packaging products, and rising consumption of pet food packaging in the wet cat food sector is adding to the global pet food packaging market growth in the region. The United States holds the utmost share in the market, followed by Canada.

The global pet food packaging market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. The huge production of pet food and its packaging products, as well as huge imports of these products, are adding to the global pet food packaging market growth in the region. Germany holds the utmost share in the market.

The pet food packaging market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. The presence of nuclear families and the concept of humanization are adding to the global pet food packaging market growth in the region. China, India, and Japan have the utmost share in the market.

The pet food packaging market in the MEA is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading contenders profiled in the global pet food packaging market report include Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Diamond Pet Foods, Nestle Purina PetCare, Berry Global Group Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Ampac Packaging, Llc, Winpak Ltd, Mondi Group, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., and Sonoco Products Company.

