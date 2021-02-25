Soy-Based Chemicals Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Top Key Players Update, Global Trend and Forecast To 2025

Soy-based chemicals are used in various end-user industries such as paper, food & beverage, Plastic & polymers, cosmetic & personal care among others. The increasing demand from the developing economies are the major factors driving the global market for soy-based chemicals. The stringent regulations relating to the emission from fossil fuels is anticipated to be the key factor driving the global market. Moreover, the growing investment in the production of fossil fuel across the globe is expected to further add to the market for soy-based chemicals. Among the various application segment, biofuel segment closely followed by plastic and polymer sector are expected to show substantially growing during the assessed years.

Market Segmentation

The global soy-based chemicals market is segmented into product type and application. On the basis of the type, the market is segregated into soy oil, fatty acid, polyols, soy waxes, methyl soyate, isoflavones, and others. On the basis of application, the global soy-based chemicals market is further bifurcated into paper, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, plastics & polymers, biofuel, and others.

Market Scenario

The biofuel segment is leading the market on account of its growing investment by the government in the development of biofuel across the globe. Moreover, the growing inclination towards the renewable sources is likely to contribute substantially to the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Plastic and polymer segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast years.

Regional Analysis

The global soy-based chemicals are spanned across five key regions: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market with an expanding CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand from the application in the region such as food & beverage and personal care is expected to fuel the market growth. North America is another dominant region in the global soy-based chemicals market. The developed end-user industries along with the increasing adoption of soy-based chemicals are fuelling the market growth. The major countries attributing to this growth are the U.S. and Canada.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the global soy-based chemicals market: The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), Archer Daniels Midland Co (U.S.), BioBased Technologies LLC (U.S.), Bunge Limited (U.S.), K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), Cargill Inc (U.S.), LAXNESS (Germany), CFC Internation Corporation (U.S.). Eco Safety Products (U.S), and Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc (U.S.

