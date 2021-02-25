Dyspepsia Market Is Rising Amid Uncertain Economic Outlook

Overview:



Dyspepsia is a chronic medical condition which causes discomfort in the upper abdomen as a result of indigestion. The stomach and the small intestine, and sometimes the esophagus does not function properly which is the main reason for the discomfort.

Gastritis, peptic ulcers, gallstones, stomach cancer, constipation, reduced blood flow in the intestine are other causes for dyspepsia. Overeating, over-consumption of alcohol and smoking, might also cause dyspepsia. The global dyspepsia market is perceived to be a steadily growing market as per the analysis of market Research Future (MRFR).

The rise in the global geriatric population remains a significant growth driver. The aged populace is generally more susceptible to digestive disorders and induces high demand for diagnosis & treatment. Other factors boosting the growth of the market include the growing occurrence of diabetes and thyroid among the global population. Rigorous R&D activities to develop new drugs and therapies are also likely to augur the growth of the market over the forecast period.

On the flipside, the growth of the market might be hindered by high costs associated with diagnostic tests and cut-throat competition among market players.

Segmentation

The global dyspepsia market has been segmented based on diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

By diagnosis, the global dyspepsia market has been segmented into blood tests, breath tests, stool tests, endoscopy, X-ray, CT scan, and others.

