Global Bottled Water Cooler Market Report 2020 with Analysis of COVID-19 Impact

By Type

Free-Standing Bottled Water Coolers

Counter-Top Bottled Water Coolers

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Material

Stainless Steel

Plastic

By Distribution Channel

Store Based Retail

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Discount Stores

Specialty Stores

E-Retailers

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the bottled water cooler market include WCD Group, AquAid Franchising Limited, Eden Springs, Primo, POVOS, Cosmetal, QINYUAN, Ragalta, Lamo, Aqualad, Angel, Avanti, Midea, Honeywell, Water logic, Voltas, Edgar, Blue Star, Culligan. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for bottled water cooler market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

