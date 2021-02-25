Biopesticides Market 2021| Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional and Global Forecast to 2027

Biopesticides are derived from the natural sources such as, plants, animals, bacteria, and certain minerals. The biopesticides are used to manage agricultural pests, pathogens, and weeds by a variety if means rather than chemical pesticides. The biopesticides can be classified into categories including, microbial pesticides, plant-incorporated protectants and biochemical pesticides.

The biopesticides market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to growing demand for organic food, pest resistance and integrated pest management (IPM) measures and heavy crop loss due to pest attacks. However, lower cost of raw materials, and faster regulatory approval is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the biopesticides market.

The “Global Biopesticides Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by type, source, corp, mode of application, formulation and geography. The global biopesticides market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biopesticides market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global biopesticides market is segmented on the basis of type, source, corp, mode of application, and formulation. Based on type, the biopesticides market is segmented as, bioinsecticides, biofungicides, bionematicides, bioherbicides, and others. On the basis of source, the market is classified as, beneficial insects, biochemical pesticides and microbial pesticides. The biopesticides market is categorized on the basis of corp into, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others. On the basis of mode of application, the market is segmented as, post-harvest, seed treatment, soil treatment, and foliar spray. Based on the formulation, the biopesticides market is bifurcated into, dry formulation and liquid formulation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biopesticides market based on type, source, corp, mode of application, and formulation. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biopesticides market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the biopesticides market in the coming years, due to rising development of modified test technologies in the US and streamlined product registration process for private companies to launch their products easily, in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to Preference of eco-friendly pest management method and growing awareness among consumers against synthetic chemicals in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting biopesticides market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the biopesticides market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key biopesticides manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the biopesticides market include, Bayer AG, ISAGRO S.p.A., BASF SE, Certis USA L.L.C., UPL, Stockton Group, Koppert B.V., Marrone Bio Innovations, Valent BioSciences LLC and BioWorks, Inc. among others.

