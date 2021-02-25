Biostimulants Market 2021| Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

Biostimulants are biological or biologically derived fertilizer additives that include a wide variety of formulations in substances, compounds, and, micro-organisms. Biostimulants are used to improve the efficiency of the soil or plant’s metabolism to encourage yield to increases and also help to enhance crop quality & growth. Moreover, the use of biostimulants, help to increase plant tolerance to and recovery from abiotic stresses including, heat, cold, drought, and too much water.

The biostimulants market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to increasing demand for organic food and growing organic farming. However, lower cost of raw materials, wide range of benefits of biostimulants in crop production and growing awareness about environmental safety is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the biostimulants market.

The “Global Biostimulants Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by active ingredient, form, application method, crop type and geography. The global biostimulants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biostimulants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global biostimulants market is segmented on the basis of active ingredient, form, application method and crop type. Based on active ingredient, the biostimulants market is segmented as, humic substances, trace minerals, vitamins & amino acids, seaweed extracts, microbial amendments and others. On the basis of form, the biostimulants market is bifurcated into, dry form and liquid form. The biostimulants market is segmented on the basis of application method into soil treatment, seed treatment and foliar treatment. Based on the crop type, the biostimulants market is categorized into, row crops, turfs & ornamentals, fruits & vegetables and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biostimulants market based on active ingredient, form, application method and crop type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biostimulants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the biostimulants market in the coming years, due to easy availability of raw materials and high effectiveness and rising in focus to increase crop productivity in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to growing awareness among the farmers about the benefits of biostimulants in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting biostimulants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the biostimulants market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key biostimulants manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the biostimulants market include, ISAGRO S.p.A., BASF SE, Valagro, Novozymes, Syngenta, Koppert B.V., UPL, Biolchim SPA, FMC Corporation and Italpollina S.p.A. among others.

