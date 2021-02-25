Biochip Market Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles report to 2021 | Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Illumina, Inc

A biochip is a collection of microarrays (micro-test sites), that is arranged on a solid substrate. A biochip is also known as genetic chip that allows the multiple diagnostic or clinical tests at the same time to be performed. This chip can performs a thousands in number of biochemical reactions in few seconds. The biochips are used for various purposes such as DNA analysis, oxygen detection, pH detection and genetic decoders among others.

The biochip market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing development of targeted and personalized medicines for cancer treatment, growing applications in the field of proteomics, genomics, gene sequencing, drug discovery and many more. However, the increasing applications for biochips is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the biochip market.

The “Global Biochip Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global biochip market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global biochip market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global biochip market is segmented on the basis of type, fabrication technology, application, and end-user. The biochip market is segmented into DNA chips, protein chips, Lab-On-A-Chip and other array. The other arrays segment is further bifurcated into tissue arrays and cell arrays. Based on the end user, the biochip market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostics centers, academic & research institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies.

Competitive Landscape Biochip Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Illumina, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fluidigm Corporation and Cepheid among others.

The report specifically highlights the Biochip market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Biochip market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

