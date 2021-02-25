Transradial Access Market Professional Survey Report 2021 market include BD, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic

Global transradial access market, based on the product, was segmented as, catheter, guidewire, sheaths & sheath introducers, and accessories. In 2018, the catheter segment held a largest market share of 49.5% of the transradial access market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to patients’ preference for catheters for surgeries. Moreover, increasing incidences of cardiac diseases, cancer, and rising number of interventional and angiography procedures are expected to fuel the demand of catheters. Furthermore, catheters minimize the complication rates and help in faster recovery leading to increased adoption in surgical procedures.

The market for transradial access is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising inclination for interventional procedures using radial artery access, increasing prevalence of obesity & lifestyle diseases and growing use of radial access devices in pediatric patients. However, factors such as product recalls & failures and high costs of vascular access devices are likely to adversely impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The major players operating in the transradial access market include BD, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Ameco Medical, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Nipro Medical Corporation. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the transradial access market. During December 2017, Becton, Dickinson & Company completed acquisition of C.R. Bard, Inc. The strong portfolio of Bard and recent innovative pipeline will grow the BD’s opportunities in rising clinical areas, and will enhance the non-US markets for combined company.

TRANSRADIAL ACCESS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Catheter

Guidewire

Sheaths & Sheath Introducers

Accessories

By Application

Drug Administration

Fluid and Nutrition Administration

Blood Transfusion

Diagnosis & Testing

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Global Transradial Access Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Transradial Access Market Landscape

Transradial Access Market – Key Market Dynamics

Transradial Access Market – Global Market Analysis

Transradial Access Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Transradial Access Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Transradial Access Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Transradial Access Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Transradial Access Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

