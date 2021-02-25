Data Loss Prevention Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Broadcom Inc., CoSoSys Ltd., Digital Guardian Inc., Market Growth, Sales, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2027

Global Data Loss Prevention Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Data Loss Prevention Market. Data loss prevention (DLP) is software designed to prevent potential data breaches by detecting, monitoring, and blocking critical data in motion, in use, and at rest. It helps to prevent the accidental data loss or transfer of organization critical data, also it ensures data security, thereby increasing adoption of the DLP solution that propels the growth of the data loss prevention market. Moreover, increasing internet penetration and high dependency on the communication channel is a surge in data breach cases, therefore, the need for effective solutions for data save which driving the growth of the market. Global Data Loss Prevention Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. Broadcom Inc.

2. CoSoSys Ltd.

3. Digital Guardian, Inc.

4. Forcepoint, LLC

5. GTB Technologies, Inc.

6. Proofpoint, Inc.

Data Loss Prevention Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Data Loss Prevention Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Loss Prevention market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Data Loss Prevention Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

Growing need to save data on public and private cloud and increasing focus on meeting regulatory and compliance requirements are influencing the growth of the data loss prevention market. Factors such as increasing cyber-attacks and data breaches are fueling the demand for data loss prevention market. Furthermore, the acceptance of cloud-based solution models and the growing adoption of highly advanced and user-friendly solutions to curb data-thefts is expected to trigger the growth of the data loss prevention market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global data loss prevention market is segmented on the basis of solution, service type, enterprise size, deployment type, application, end-user. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as network DLP, data center DLP, endpoint DLP. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as professional services, managed services. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of application the market is segmented as cloud storage, encryption, web and email protection, policy standards and procedures , others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, it and telecom, government and defense, healthcare, public utilities, others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Data Loss Prevention Market Landscape

5. Data Loss Prevention Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Data Loss Prevention Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Data Loss Prevention Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Data Loss Prevention Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Data Loss Prevention Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Data Loss Prevention Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Data Loss Prevention Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

