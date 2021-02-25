NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market is projected to reach US$ 669.92 million by 2027 With CAGR of 10.2% Featuring Key Vendors Including Eurofins Scientific, Qiagen, Perkinelmer Inc.

The global NGS-based RNA sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,414.59 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018-2027.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

Get Sample PDF at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002556/

NGS-BASED RNA SEQUENCING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Sample Preparation Method Manual Method Automated Method Workflow Step Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Fragmentation, End Repair & Size Selection Quality Control

Sequencing Services

Sequencing Platform & Consumables

Data Analysis, Storage & Management

By Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Nanopore Sequencing

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Product & service launch/update and partnerships, agreements & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in the global NGS-based RNA sequencing industry. A few of the strategic developments made by the players in the market are listed below

Key companies Included in NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market:-

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

F, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies

BGI

Oxford Nanopre Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Qiagen

Perkinelmer Inc.

Scope of NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Note: Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002556/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defence, Food Beverages, Chemicals, etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/