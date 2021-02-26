Programmatic Advertising Market Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2023

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global programmatic advertising market is projected to value USD 150 Billion with a CAGR of 22% from 2017 to 2023. Programmatic advertising is growing at a swift pace due to the capability of its automation to reduce manual work in digital advertising. The shift from traditional methods to adopting a faster and advanced strategy is an essential factor that propels the global programmatic advertising market 2020. Smartwatches, IoT, VR boxes could be witnessed running programmatic ads in the forthcoming period. The programmatic advertisement has proven to be beneficial for the advertisers and publishers both, which makes it more demanding. Programmatic advertisement is an efficient way of earning better ROI. The increasing usage of smartphones and social media platforms has additionally propelled the market. Technological evolution has resulted in the expansion of the market. The evolution has made everyone technologically dependent, which has increased its demand programmatic advertising market. However, a lack of IT infrastructure and expertise has caused constraints to the market. Besides, the COVID-19 breakthrough has affected the market.

Market Segmentation

The global programmatic advertising market can be segregated on the basis of end-users, ad formats, devices, and region.

On the basis of end-users, the global programmatic advertising market can be segregated into retail, finance, education, media & entertainment, and travel.

On the basis of ad formats, the global programmatic advertising market can be segregated into mobile banners, desktop banners, desktop videos, and mobile videos.

On the basis of the device, the global programmatic advertising market can be segregated into desktops and mobiles.

On the basis of region, the global programmatic advertising market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Rest of the World (RoW) has been conducted. As per the analysis by MRFR, North America reigns the global market in terms of acquiring the maximum share. Canada and the US play a major role in expanding the market. The region consists of technologically well-equipped countries. Most of the key players are based in Canada and the US. The market is propelling at a fast pace, owing to the fast internet facilities and online purchases in the region. Besides, the majority population is active on social media platforms and actively uses smart mobile, which acts as an essential factor to expand the market. Europe consists of developed countries like the UK, France, and Germany. The presence of these countries, which are economically developed in the region, has resulted in a lucrative market. On the other hand, the APAC region has been estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Growth in the region can be accredited to the emerging economies like India, Japan, and China. However, the market growth in APAC can be hampered due to a lack of IT infrastructure aiding the e-commerce industry, and poor internet connectivity. The RoW consists of MEA and South America. South America did not expand as expected. However, Brazil and Argentina have come up to be a steady country-based market in the region. The slow growth of the market is due to the lack of connectivity, education, political stability, and technological development.

Key Players

The most important players of the global programmatic advertising market consist of Adroll (USA), Adobe Marketing Cloud (USA), AdReady (USA), Choozle (USA), Centro, Inc. (USA), DataXu (USA), Outbrain (USA), DoubleClick (USA), Rubicon Project (USA), and PulsePoint, Inc. (the USA).

