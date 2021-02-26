China Oral Care Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “China Oral Care Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the China Oral Care market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

China Oral Care Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Organic Personal Care Products

China is the biggest consumer market for organic personal care products in the region and has been expanding rapidly over the past years. China is anticipated to remain a dynamic market for natural and organic personal care over the forecast period and is leading the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Consequently, consumers are showing a keen interest in product authenticity and safety. This has fueled the growth of organic products in the country. Natural personal care products are perceived to be safer than conventional personal care products and many international brands which impose strict quality control regulation have become increasingly popular in China.

Toothpaste Strongly Driving the Oral Care Market

Toothpaste segment holds a major market share in China which in turn contributes a prominent revenue share in the oral care market. The National Oral Health Epidemiological Investigation in China has been conducting surveys repeatedly, regarding the oral care of the population. It revealed that a major population of the country is suffering from oral problems. This has resulted in a shift in the choices of toothpaste among the consumers, as they have started moving from the economic options to high- and middle-tiered ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the China Oral Care market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the China Oral Care industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the China Oral Care market in the future? Who is the leader in the China Oral Care market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the China Oral Care market?

Detailed TOC of China Oral Care Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Breath Fresheners

5.1.2 Dental Floss

5.1.3 Denture Care

5.1.4 Mouthwashes and Rinses

5.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacements

5.1.6 Toothpaste

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Procter & Gamble

6.4.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.4.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.4.4 Lion Corporation

6.4.5 Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 Unilever

6.4.7 Sunstar Suisse S.A.

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

