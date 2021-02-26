Europe Oral Care Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Europe Oral Care Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Europe Oral Care market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Key Market Trends:

Mouth Washes and Rinses to Experience Fastest Growth Rate

Consumers with dry mouth, diabetes, or systemic diseases, such as Sjogren’s syndrome, or those who are undergoing radiation therapies are using alcohol-free mouthwashes, which is also supporting the segment growth in the region. In developing economies, key players are working toward increasing awareness on the importance of integrating mouthwashes, as a part of primary oral care routine, i.e., before or after brushing and at different intervals during the day to maintain the pH of the mouth and to fight germs, that can cause different gum diseases.

Germany Holds the Largest Market Share

Germany holds the largest market share attributed to the largest consumer market in the country and dense population. Key players in the country are highly indulged in partnerships with several dental associations, by launching oral care centres and campaigns to create awareness and promote their oral care products. Moreover, dental associations approve various oral care brands as safe and effective to use. This has also encouraged the customers to invest in mouthwashes and other oral care products, supported by rising in per capita spending for oral hygiene products. GlaxoSmithKline and Procter & Gamble continued to lead the German toothpaste market, as they contain a portfolio of well-known and trusted brands.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Europe Oral Care market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Europe Oral Care market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Europe Oral Care industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Europe Oral Care market in the future? Who is the leader in the Europe Oral Care market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Europe Oral Care market?

Detailed TOC of Europe Oral Care Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Breath Fresheners

5.1.2 Dental Floss

5.1.3 Denture Care

5.1.4 Mouthwashes and Rinses

5.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacements

5.1.6 Toothpaste

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Spain

5.3.1.2 United Kingdom

5.3.1.3 Germany

5.3.1.4 France

5.3.1.5 Italy

5.3.1.6 Russia

5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Procter & Gamble

6.4.2 Unilever

6.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.4.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.4.5 Sunstar Suisse S.A.

6.4.6 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.7 Church & Dwight Co. Inc

6.4.8 Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

