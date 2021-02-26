Leather Goods Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Leather Goods Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Leather Goods market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Leather Goods Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increased Demand for Leather Accessories

The thriving fashion industry has majorly uplifted the demand for leather handbags and wallets among the consumers, thereby driving the accessories market in the region. As a result, leather handbags hold the major market share in the accessories segment. In addition, leather accessories are not just limited to a general need. The consumers are more inclined toward aesthetic factors, and demand premium range goods as a fashion statement. Europe-based companies, such as Gucci, Gianni Versace, and Louis Vuitton, are the key players involved in the manufacturing of leather-based luxury goods.

Europe Emerges as the Largest Consumer of Leather Goods

Increasing fashion consciousness, rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand for attractive bags are driving the sales of luggage and leather goods in the region. The growing interest of consumers in travel and unique experiences is boosting the demand for leather goods, such as luggage bags, especially in the luxury segment as consumers increasingly sought high-quality items. Moreover, the strong prevalence of fashion-driven countries such as France and Italy, the region remains the largest consumer of the market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Leather Goods market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Leather Goods market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Leather Goods industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Leather Goods market in the future? Who is the leader in the Leather Goods market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Leather Goods market?

Detailed TOC of Leather Goods Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Footwear

5.1.2 Luggage

5.1.3 Accessories

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline Retail Stores

5.2.2 Online Retail Stores

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Kering SA

6.4.2 Hermes

6.4.3 Samsonite IP Holdings S.AR.L.

6.4.4 Tapestry, Inc.

6.4.5 Adidas AG

6.4.6 Prada

6.4.7 LVMH

6.4.8 Capri Holdings Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

