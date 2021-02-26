Fish Oil Omega-3 Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Fish Oil Omega-3 Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Fish Oil Omega-3 market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Fish Oil Omega-3 Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Supplement and Functional Food Application Segments

The rise in demand of dietary supplements and functional foods is one of the key factor driving the fish oil omega-3 market. North America and Europe are two major lucrative markets for the consumption of fish oils in pharmaceutical, supplements, and functional food application sectors. The developed markets of the United States, Western Europe, and Japan have a significant share of geriatric population, the rising health concerns and increasing occurrence of lifestyle-related diseases in these markets have given impetus to the incorporation of fish oil omega-3 ingredients in nutritional and pharmaceutical applications. The nutraceuticals market, which comprises of functional foods and beverages and dietary supplements is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% in the next five years. Fish oils/omega fatty acids are one of the fastest-growing segments in the nutraceuticals industry.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

The increasing ageing population coupled with rising health trend and awareness among the general consumers have increased the consumption of dietary supplements with in the region majorly pulling up the fish oil omega-3 market. China is one of the worlds largest producers of fishmeal and oil. However, it is primarily focusing on the production of high-quality pharma grade fish oil to increase its application in the pharmaceutical industry. Also, in Japan, the consumption of nutritional and pharmaceutical grade fish oil has significantly increased due to rising health concerns among the country’s geriatric population. Moreover, according to the United Nations Statistical Office, fish oil exports in Japan increased by 21.58% in 2017. South Korea and Southeast Asian countries hold significant market share in Rest of Asia-Pacific fish oil market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fish Oil Omega-3 market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Fish Oil Omega-3 industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Fish Oil Omega-3 market in the future? Who is the leader in the Fish Oil Omega-3 market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Fish Oil Omega-3 market?

Detailed TOC of Fish Oil Omega-3 Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Species

5.1.1 Anchovy

5.1.2 Cod Liver

5.1.3 Menhaden

5.1.4 Tuna

5.1.5 Sardine

5.1.6 Salmon

5.1.7 Other Species

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Spain

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Germany

5.2.2.5 Russia

5.2.2.6 Italy

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Reat of South America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 UAE

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Strategies Adopted By Major Players

6.3 Most Active Companies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.4.2 Croda International Plc

6.4.3 Omega Protein Corporation

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 GC Rieber

6.4.6 TripleNine Group

6.4.7 Pelagia AS

6.4.8 Olvea Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

