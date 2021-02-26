Global Garnet Abrasives Market Breakdown By Industry Trends, Company Overview, Growth, Development And Forecast By 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Major Key Players Covered in the Global Garnet Abrasives Market Are:

GMA Garnet

Indian Ocean Garnet Sands Company

Barton International

Opta Minerals

V.V. Mineral

Industrial Mineral Company

Indian Rare Earths Limited

Zircon Mineral Company

Trimex Sands

Dev International

Transworld Garnet

Rizhao Garnet Garnet Abrasives Market Size by Types:

Water Jet Grade

Blasting Grade

Other Garnet Abrasives Market Size by Applications:

Water Jet Cutting

Abrasive Blasting

Water Filtration

Abrasive Powders