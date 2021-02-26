Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Digital Rights Management (DRM) market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Media & Entertainment Sector is Expected to hold a Significant Market Share

– With the growing consumption of digital content and expanding the subscriber base of the online content based publisher, the media & entertainment segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

– The digital media content created or utilized by enterprises is anticipated to increase in the innovative content creation and sharing platforms, which are being incorporated within the enterprise infrastructure. This digital content needs to be securely stored and managed in order to comply with the legal requirements including the intellectual property (IP) rights.

– Moreover, piracy and thefts of the digital content are hampering the market thereby causing revenue losses for digital content owners and providers. For instances, in 2016, HBO experienced revenue loss to a great extent, due to piracy of its popular show â€˜The Game of Thrones. Hence, in order to generate and protect revenue from digital assets, the need to obstruct the piracy and unauthorized access to digital assets and to monitor the fair usage is increasing. This rising demand is anticipated to drive the global digital rights management market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region

– The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the increase in the number of investments done by the leading vendors in this region. Several projects undertaken by the government to counter the theft of original data are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

– The increasing adoption of IPTV, OTT, and IoT technologies are rising at a tremendous rate among consumers across the region. Also, Asia-Pacific consists of a significant amount of customer base as compared to the other regions., which is helping to drive the demand for the application of DRM market during the forecast period.

– Moreover, the rise in the presence of startup companies, offering innovative solutions is anticipated to drive the growth of the market across the region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Rights Management (DRM) market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Digital Rights Management (DRM) industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Digital Rights Management (DRM) market in the future? Who is the leader in the Digital Rights Management (DRM) market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Digital Rights Management (DRM) market?

Detailed TOC of Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Internet Users Due to the Rising Popularity of Social Media Platforms

4.3.2 Increase in the Demand for Smart Devices for Media Access

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of standardization

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Organization Size

5.1.1 Large Enterprises

5.1.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Media &Â Entertainment

5.3.2 IT & Telecommunication

5.3.3 BFSI

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Education

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE

6.1.2 Oracle Corp.

6.1.3 Adobe System Inc.

6.1.4 OpenText Corporation

6.1.5 Axiom Global Inc.

6.1.6 ArtistScope

6.1.7 Vitrium Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Locklizard Limited

6.1.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.10 Widevine Technologies Inc.

6.1.11 Bynder LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

