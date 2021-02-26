Smart Solar Solutions Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Smart Solar Solutions Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Smart Solar Solutions market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Smart Solar Solutions Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Government Subsidies on Solar Power to Drive the Market Growth

– The ever-growing energy demand from residential and industrial end users and depleting natural resources have resulted in the need to control the energy consumption and switch to more efficient and cleaner energy generation source.

– Governments around the world are looking for cost-effective solutions and are encouraging the public by giving subsidies, shifting to green solutions, in turn, pushing the adoption of smart solar solutions. For instance, several policy measures have been set in place by MNRE to support the achievement of Indias 2022 solar goals.

– An amendment has been made to the National Tariff Policy to include provisions for Renewable Generation Obligations and Renewable Purchase Obligations. The policy requires state-owned power distribution companies to purchase 8% of their energy from solar by 2022 and mandates thermal power plant operators to have a certain amount of renewable components in any newly installed capacity.

– Further, solar energy plays a big part in reducing carbon emissions and ensuring a sustainable energy future. It can be used for cooling, heating, lighting, electrical power, transportation, and even environmental clean-up. The global solar installed capacity was 227 GW in 2015, which rose to 305 GW in 2016, driven by the United States and China.

– The United Kingdom led Europe in solar growth, despite the cutting down of incentives for householders to fit solar panels. Germany, which moved several years ago to subsidize and build a solar industry, still retains the crown for total solar capacity.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Smart solar solutions are gaining momentum extensively in Asia-Pacific. Many nations in this region consider smart solar solutions as a middle-out innovation growth.

– With the focus of the energy industry shifting toward renewable energy sources, the solar industry is witnessing increased demand from this region as favorable policies like the FIT scheme in Japan have shown in the recent past. Growing grid automation and demand response investments in Japan, India, and South Korea are helping this industry progress forward.

– The Chinese solar power industry has been the fastest growing market for the past few years. China deployed a record 53.06 GW of photovoltaic (PV) capacity in 2017. The capacity additions were 54% higher than in 2016. At the end of 2017, Chinas cumulative installed solar capacity amounted to 130.25 GW, with solar PV accounting for 7.2% of the countrys total power generation capacity.

– China’s growth can be attributed to the Feed-In tariff policy of the government that has helped solar energy penetrate at a much faster rate than expected earlier.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Solar Solutions market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Smart Solar Solutions industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Smart Solar Solutions market in the future? Who is the leader in the Smart Solar Solutions market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Smart Solar Solutions market?

Detailed TOC of Smart Solar Solutions Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Government Subsidies on Solar Power Will Drive Growth

4.3.2 Decreasing Installation Cost and Increasing Conversion Efficiency

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Maintenance and Operation Cost

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Photovoltaic Cells

5.1.2 Photovoltaic Panels

5.1.3 Invertors

5.1.4 Generators

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Asset Management

5.2.2 Network Monitoring

5.2.3 Meter Data Management

5.2.4 Remote Metering

5.3 By End-User Application

5.3.1 Commercial

5.3.2 Industrial

5.3.3 Residential

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Siemens AG

6.1.2 ABB Ltd

6.1.3 GE Renewable Energy

6.1.4 Echelon Corporation

6.1.5 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.6 Silver Spring Networks (Itron, Inc.)

6.1.7 Smart Solar Ltd.

6.1.8 Trilliant Incorporated

6.1.9 Urban Green Energy Inc.

6.1.10 Aclara Software Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

