Thin Film Transistor Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Thin Film Transistor Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Thin Film Transistor market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Thin Film Transistor Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics Expected to Have Significant Growth

– Thin film transistor (TFT) technology is widely used in flat-panel displays found in computers, televisions, smartphones, and laptops. The technology is revolutionizing the video system, enabling the manufacture of large-dimension flat-panels. For example, 164-inch diagonal dimension substrates are used for TFT LCD fabrication. Stability of processes for large-scale fabrication, an improved semiconductor layer and the development of processing equipment to manufacture large devices are advancing thin film transistor technology.

– There is a decline in the open-cell LCD TV panel prices including 4K UHD TV panels, and price erosion of smartphone display panel is expected to increase revenue and maintain the market in a full state, during the forecast period. New applications in non-LCD applications are now being developed. This coupled with the ongoing research may increase the number of opportunities for products using TFT in their core. These application sub-segments are expected to boost the demand in the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is one of the most significant markets for thin film transistor owing to the massively growing demand for consumer electronics, and also the semiconductor manufacturing industry is booming in the region. The region is also a global manufacturing hub for consumer electronics, especially smartphones and LCDs which are the major consumers of the technology. Additionally, the regional governments are also increasingly regulating policies which are further helping in the studied market growth. Also more and more regional SMEs manufacturers are penetrating into the manufacturing business of thin film transistors which is expected to bring down the overall cost and increase the innovations.

– Demand for consumer goods such as televisions, monitor, smartphones, laptops and other consumer goods with displays is a rise in Asia-Pacific, which in turn, is fueling the demand for TFTs in this regional market. Growth in this region is the highest among all geographic regions considered. Increase in the net disposable income of consumers in this region, along with the declining price of the finished products using TFTs has increased the demand for thin-film transistors in the region. End products from application segment LCD have demand originating from the middle-class income group population. Presence of crucial display manufacturers in this region is also assisting in products to be offered at competitive prices.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thin Film Transistor market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Thin Film Transistor industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Thin Film Transistor market in the future? Who is the leader in the Thin Film Transistor market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Thin Film Transistor market?

Detailed TOC of Thin Film Transistor Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Demand for Liquid Crystal Displays

4.3.2 Innovation in TFT Technology

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Manufacturing

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Fabrication Type

6.1.1 Organic

6.1.2 Inorganic

6.2 By Product Type

6.2.1 Liquid Crystal Display

6.2.2 Light Emitting Diode

6.2.3 Electronic Paper Display

6.2.4 AMOLED

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 Consumer Electronics

6.3.2 Automotive

6.3.3 BFSI

6.3.4 Industrial

6.3.5 Healthcare

6.3.6 Other End-user Industries

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Rest of the world

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Panasonic Corporation

7.1.2 Sony Corporation

7.1.3 LG Display Co. Ltd.

7.1.4 Samsung Corporation

7.1.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

7.1.6 BOE Technology

7.1.7 Toshiba Corporation

7.1.8 Sharp Corporation

7.1.9 Winstar Display Co. Ltd.

7.1.10 Innolux Corporation

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

