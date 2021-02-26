Beverage Packaging Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Beverage Packaging Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Beverage Packaging market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Beverage Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Beverage Consumption is Driving the Market

– The beverage industry encompasses drinks, primarily ready-to-drink alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The industry is witnessing a strong growth due to evolving efficient distribution and packaging mechanism, the introduction of new innovative products, and increased consumption frequency and trials, achieved with persuasion from traditional advertising and digital media.

– The market is witnessing new segments, like energy and sports drinks, vitamin water, flavored water, flavored tea and coffee, and vegetable juices, over the years. These new segments are helping to grow the market further, by providing more variants that lead to an increase in consumption.

– Milk, aerated drinks, alcoholic beverages, and juices are the traditional categories that have well-defined consumption, while the new segments, like sports and energy drinks and vitamin water, offer targeted proposition and benefit for specific consumption.

– The distribution systems are evolving, leading to deeper market penetration in a cost-effective way. Installation of automated vending machines, development in robotics, process automation, franchising, and licensing are helping this volume-driven market to attain high volumes, and overall profitability and growth.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

– The Asia-Pacific region holds significant potential for development, in terms of the most prospective countries. The market holds a major share in retail packaging, estimating to nearly 75%, as major manufacturing is done in China.

– The demand for beverages, and hence the demand for beverage packaging, is expected to grow faster in the Asia-Pacific region, due to a rise in income and ongoing population shift from rural to urban, in major countries such as China, Japan, and India.

– Change in lifestyle and a growing young population lead to a higher demand for branded and packaged substances. At the same time, growing health awareness and more concern towards environmental sustainability, lead to innovations in beverages packaging in the region.

– Moreover, on the go consumption in countries like India, China, Japan is fuelling demand. With two of the world’s populous countries China and India, the beverage demand is always on a higher side, subsequently driving the beverage packaging market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Beverage Packaging market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Beverage Packaging industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Beverage Packaging market in the future? Who is the leader in the Beverage Packaging market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Beverage Packaging market?

Detailed TOC of Beverage Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Beverage Consumption

4.3.2 Technology Advancements Serving the Development of Innovative Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Environmental Norms Against Certain Types of Plastics

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Glass

5.1.2 Plastic

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Paper

5.1.5 Other Materials

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Cans

5.2.2 Bottles

5.2.3 Pouches

5.2.4 Jars

5.2.5 Cartons

5.2.6 Other Product Types

5.3 By Type of Beverage

5.3.1 Carbonated Drinks

5.3.2 Milk

5.3.3 Water

5.3.4 Juices

5.3.5 Energy Drinks

5.3.6 Alcoholic Drinks

5.3.7 Other Types of Beverages

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 South Korea

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 India

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.3 Mondi PLC

6.1.4 Tetra Laval International SA

6.1.5 RPC Group PLC

6.1.6 Alcoa Inc.

6.1.7 Rexam Inc.

6.1.8 Sonoco Products Company

6.1.9 Crown Holdings Incorporated

6.1.10 Ardagh Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

