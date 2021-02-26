Utility Billing Software Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Utility Billing Software Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Utility Billing Software market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Utility Billing Software Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Electric Industry Expected to Hold Significant Share in the Market

– Electricity billing had evolved from the days when utilities gathered monthly energy consumption data to produce a paper invoice that they sent to customers via mail. Use of smart meters, such as two communicating meters makes it more readily adoptable to streamline the process.

– For instances, Starnik which is a software company for the utility billing provides cloud-based electricity billing software for the modern day utility industry. The incredibly innovative electricity billing software of the company has helped to revolutionize the way utilities collect and process daily usage and billing data. With the electricity billing software developed by the company, it is easy to receive and store 15-minute interval reading from the smart grid-enabled devices.

– DataWest which provides software products for the needs of the utility industry has its own electric utility billing software BillMaster. This electric utility billing software is crafted with the needs of electric clients firmly in mind. The company has extensive experience in the electricity industry and has provided the practical, real-world knowledge of electric utility needs, processes, and practices necessary to pack BillMaster with precisely the features and functions that the utility needs.

North America Expected to Have Significant Market Share

– North America is expected to have significant market share due to the advanced utility infrastructure in this region and the availability of funds for supporting the switch to operational advancements. Further, the presence of the cup[porting critical infrastructure makes it easy to introduce these solutions in the market.

– Utility businesses in this region are also focused on effective consumer services to stay ahead of the increasing competition. Advanced billing software is also a norm in the utility industry in this region owing to the high integration of digital platforms like social media, mobile devices, web portals, and the presence of digitally literate consumers.

– Central square Technologies which is a software company based in North America provides technology solutions for various utilities. USTI develops, supports and markets integrated municipal government software throughout the United States and Canada. USTI is considered as the national leader in integrated municipal government software with over 900 customers using its asyst products.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Utility Billing Software market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Utility Billing Software industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Utility Billing Software market in the future? Who is the leader in the Utility Billing Software market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Utility Billing Software market?

Detailed TOC of Utility Billing Software Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Improvement in Legacy Billing Systems and IT Infrastructure

4.3.2 Adoption of Smart Grid Technology

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness among Consumers

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Mode

5.1.1 Cloud-based

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Water

5.2.2 Oil & Gas

5.2.3 IT & Telecommunications

5.2.4 Electric

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.3.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the world

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Harris Computer Systems

6.1.2 PayStand Inc.

6.1.3 Utilibill Pvt. Ltd.

6.1.4 ePsolutions Inc.

6.1.5 Jendev Corporation

6.1.6 Oak Bay Technologies Inc.

6.1.7 Jayhawk Software Inc.

6.1.8 Banyon Data Systems Inc.

6.1.9 Sigma Software Solutions Inc.

6.1.10 RadiusPoint Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

